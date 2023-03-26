'We need winners now' - Tom Dascombe relishing Flat season's start with major new owner on board
From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the new place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday
Salvaging his career was the main thing on Tom Dascombe's mind 12 months ago, but the trainer is now looking forward to the upcoming Flat season and has been buoyed by the arrival of some high-profile owners at his Lambourn yard, including Kia Joorabchian's big-spending Amo Racing operation.
Dascombe moved back to Lambourn last year after he split with Michael Owen, from whose Cheshire base he had trained successfully since 2009.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in