News
To Racing Post email subscribers: thank you for continuing to read and subscribe
Thank you for letting us know you're still reading our emails. Be sure to check your inbox each day for Racing Post communications to stay up to date with the latest news, tips and more.
Our emails include:
- On The Nose - our free daily newsletter in your inbox every morning at 9am
- The Weekly Briefing - a selection of the top stories from the last week, every Monday
- The Ante-Postman - exclusive ante-post tips from Robbie Wilders, every Tuesday
- The Punt - our tipping email for the weekend’s racing, every Friday at 7pm
- Free Bets - a selection of the best bookmaker offers, delivered to you on the biggest days in the racing calendar
- Good Morning Bloodstock - exclusive bloodstock insight from Martin Stevens, weekdays at 7am
Members’ Club subscribers can also receive:
- The Front Runner - from senior reporter Chris Cook, weekdays at 7.30am
- The Members’ Briefing - the day's biggest stories as they develop, 11am on weekdays
- The Ultimate Daily - exclusive newsletter sent at 6pm, seven days a week, with a different topic each day. From the biggest names like Lee Mottershead, Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
Opt in or out of the above communications by hitting the 'Update your preferences' link at the bottom of any of our emails.
Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!
Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.
Published on 25 October 2023Last updated 14:02, 26 October 2023
more inNews
- Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours
- Racecards redefined on the Racing Post app: introducing standard, expert and compact view
- Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
- Red-letter day for Havana Grey as Vandeek gets Whitsbury Manor sire sensation off the mark at top level
- 'I achieved more than I ever thought I would' - Derby-winning jockey Martin Dwyer calls it a day
more inNews
- Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours
- Racecards redefined on the Racing Post app: introducing standard, expert and compact view
- Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
- Red-letter day for Havana Grey as Vandeek gets Whitsbury Manor sire sensation off the mark at top level
- 'I achieved more than I ever thought I would' - Derby-winning jockey Martin Dwyer calls it a day