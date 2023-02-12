Stone Age, Broome and Order Of Australia bidding for Qatar riches for Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O’Brien will lead the overseas challenge at next weekend's Amir Sword Festival in Qatar, with Breeders’ Cup Turf runner-up heading his team of three runners.

The Ballydoyle entourage are already on site at Al Rayyan racecourse in Doha after flying in over the weekend, with Royal Ascot winner and classy miler also making the trip.

Stone Age and Broome are entered in Saturday's HH The Amir Trophy over 1m4f, a race which has had its purse increased to $2.5 million (£2.07m/€2.3m) this year.