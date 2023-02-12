Stone Age, Broome and Order Of Australia bidding for Qatar riches for Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien with Stone Age at BallydoyleCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Aidan O’Brien will lead the overseas challenge at next weekend's Amir Sword Festival in Qatar, with Breeders’ Cup Turf runner-up Stone Age heading his team of three runners.
The Ballydoyle entourage are already on site at Al Rayyan racecourse in Doha after flying in over the weekend, with Royal Ascot winner Broome and classy miler Order Of Australia also making the trip.
Stone Age and Broome are entered in Saturday's HH The Amir Trophy over 1m4f, a race which has had its purse increased to $2.5 million (£2.07m/€2.3m) this year.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 12 February 2023Last updated 16:42, 12 February 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement