Ruby Walsh makes long-awaited return a winning one at Thurles

Ruby Walsh made his first ride since fracturing his right tibia in November a winning one when steering the Willie Mullins-trained Lareena to victory in the 2m maiden hurdle at Thurles on Thursday.

The 11-time top jockey at the Cheltenham Festival blew away the cobwebs with a decent test of his overall condition. The pair were made to work from the home bend by Awayinthewest but, when Davy Russell's mount met the last wrong, Lareena was finally able to pull away for a comfortable enough five-length win in the end.

Lareena was slow to settle and tanked into the race, leading off the home turn, but from there Walsh had to get animated as he drove her out over the last two.

"I thought I was all right out there, she won anyway!" said Walsh afterwards. "I have one ride at Leopardstown tomorrow and what happens over the next few days I'll let Willie decide, he's my boss again now! I don't mind really. When you're back, you're back!"

It was a first win in 110 days for Walsh, who is a best-priced 4-5 to be the winningmost rider at next week's festival, and he will continue his comeback at Leopardstown on Friday in another hurdles race (1.25) – this time taking on Jezki aboard the Mullins-trained Karalee.

No jockey has ridden as many festival winners as Walsh's 56 and he has the likes of Getabird, Faugheen, Douvan and Un De Sceaux to look forward to next week.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.