'We’ve had a good few days' - Musical Mystery keeps Ed Dunlop's superb run going

The superb form of Ed Dunlop continued when Musical Mystery justified 13-8 favouritism in the 7f handicap. The four-year-old was withdrawn at the start last month but got back on track under Rossa Ryan to secure a third win in four starts since joining Dunlop from Ali Stronge.

“We had a bit of a hiccup at Lingfield when he got upset in the stalls but he passed the stalls test and I’m delighted to see him back winning,” said Dunlop.

Five of Dunlop’s last eight runners have won and the Newmarket trainer added: “We’ve had a good few days so I’m hoping that continues. We’ve got a few for the all-weather so we’ll keep our heads down and keep going.”

Daysofourlives delivers

Daysofourlives relished the step up in trip to give weight and a beating to his six rivals in the feature 1m2f handicap.

The gelded son of Churchill won a 14-runner Kempton novice on his final start as a juvenile and made it two out of two on the all-weather under Stefano Cherchi.

Winning trainer Marco Botti said: “He won as a two-year-old on the all-weather but at Chelmsford the surface is a little bit different so we weren’t sure about it. We always thought he wanted a bit further than a mile and he got the trip fine.

“There's no doubt he’s a progressive three-year-old. Even his attitude is definitely improving and he seems to be more focused on his job.”

Form flipped

Aqwaam reversed the form of last month’s Lingfield second to Sharp Distinction to beat the same rival by two and three-quarter lengths in the 1m6f handicap.

Success on the Ian Williams-trained 6-4 favourite in the opener kickstarted a double for Kieran O’Neill, who helped Smart Deal record a first success at the seventh attempt in the seller.

Read these next:



'He's a nice horse. I'd say he could go up in trip' - Imagine gets chasing career off to a flyer

Impressive Iroko 10-1 for Brown Advisory after stylish win - but trainer has warning for punters

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.