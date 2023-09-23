'We've always thought she'd stay the trip' - Grand Providence halved in price for the Cesarewitch after Trial win

Grand Providence was slashed to 10-1 (from 20) by Paddy Power for next month's Club Godolphin Cesarewitch after landing the course-and-distance trial for the marathon contest.

The 4-1 chance travelled best of all under Hayley Turner in the ten-strong field before striking for home at the Bushes and she had a bit in hand to hold Irish raiders Sheishybrid and Extensio.

Andrew Balding has never won the Cesarewitch itself, and his latest candidate may need a few to come out to get a run on October 14 despite picking up a 4lb penalty for her trouble.

Grand Providence is owned by South African outfit Cayton Park Stud, whose representative Joe Geake has a special connection to the winner.

"I actually foaled this filly at the stud at Wargrave," he said. "She's only ever tackled two miles before, but we've always thought she would get the extra two furlongs.

"She's entered in the Cesarewitch itself and I would imagine the plan would be to come back here next month."

Buick bandwagon rolls on

The card, sponsored by Turners Haulage company, opened with a mile fillies' novice, in which the William Buick juggernaut rolled on when Beautiful Love came out on top.

Buick was leading rider on the July course this season and showed he was just as effective on the Rowley Mile when setting the 8-11 chance alight at the Bushes.

The Charlie Appleby-trained chestnut was scoring at the third time of asking and was given an opening quote of 50-1 by Paddy Power for next year's Betfred Oaks.

Hugh Anderson, managing director of winning owners Godolphin, said: "William said she will be a better horse next year as she has plenty of size and scope, but it's nice she could get her head in front."

Beautiful Love and William Buick after winning the opener

The same connections were back 35 minutes later with one-time Oaks fancy Shining Jewel , who registered back-to-back wins in the mile fillies' handicap.

The 11-4 chance was running for the second time since a wind operation when powering out of the Dip to master Lady Alara by two lengths.

Appleby's assistant Alex Merriam said: "Shining Jewel ran on testing ground at Newbury first time out this year, since when she's had her wind tweaked, and it's done the trick. She could be a stakes horse next year."

First for Nicholls

Mia Nicholls put the brakes on the Buick bandwagon when putting the champion jockey in the shade on Abate in the 6f handicap.

The 19-year-old, riding for her father Adrian, narrowly accounted for the Buick-ridden Bussento on her first ride at the Rowley Mile.

Mia Nicholls with Abate and her dad Adrian

She said: "The runner-up is trained by my boss Eve Johnson Houghton which is a bit tricky, but I'm just thrilled that my first ride at the track is a winner. I walked the course beforehand and it's a unique track steeped in history."

Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap (October 14, Newmarket)

bet365: 5 Sweet William, 7 Absurde, 10 Novel Legend, Vino Victrix, Teed Up, 12 Echoes In Rain, Live Your Dream, 14 Pied Piper, Grand Providence, Not So Sleepy, Dawn Rising, The Very Man, 16 bar

