'We've always thought an awful lot of him' - Lacey's Wad comes good to blow rivals away in opener

Newbury's racecard suggested Blow You Wad was not "totally straightforward", but Tom Lacey revealed a possible alibi after he struck in the opening novice handicap hurdle.

Well regarded, the five-year-old was beaten at the highest level in the Tolworth last time, but obliged here under Stan Sheppard in the silks of Jerry Hinds and Ashley Head.

"We've always thought an awful lot of him, but he's shown quirks," said Lacey. "He'd never shown any signs of a wind issue, but we tracheal washed him one day and underneath his palate he had an ulcer, which suggests the constant flipping of his palate caused it.

"We sorted that and he's galloped in a straight line all the way home, which is something he's never done before, so you wonder if his wind was catching him. We put cheekpieces on him in the Tolworth, thinking he was being a bit of a monkey, so we were relieved to find that ulcer."

Lacey, who is based in Herefordshire, added: "Ash and Jerry are very sporting and will probably want to go to Aintree for the two-mile-four handicap hurdle there. He could go back into a Graded race, but I think he's got quite a nice mark and we've loved him from the moment we had him."

Aidan Coleman and Crest Of Glory destroy their rivals Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Quids in for Honeyball

What was described by Tim Kent, supremo of sponsors Goffs, as the richest bumper in the world went to the impressive Crest Of Glory.

The four-year-old is trained by Anthony Honeyball, who was thrilled to capture the £100,000 prize, and said: "Today was the plan from the minute we set eyes on him.

"That's my biggest bumper winner and it would be anyone's, wouldn't it? I don't think there's a more valuable bumper anywhere, and it was a great selling point when it came to syndicating him."

Crest Of Glory was ridden by Aidan Coleman, who said: "That was an exceptional training performance – Anthony was telling me about this horse in September."

Brendan Powell asks Ilovethenightlife for her effort Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Loved up

Besotted owner Geoff Nicholas could not hide his delight after the Joe Tizzard-trained Ilovethenightlife won the Grade 2 mares' novice hurdle.

"She's always been beautiful and we thought she was the best looker at the sales and that's my weakness," Nicholas said. "I like the beautiful-looking ones!"

Nicholas owns the winner with Susan and John Waterworth, and Tizzard, who completed a double when Le Ligerien landed the 2m½f handicap chase, added: "We want to be competitive on Saturdays in these big races.

"I'm thrilled and the owners are big supporters of mine. They're great fun and between them they've got quite a few with us."

Love Is Golden is well clear in the novice hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Golden moment

Gary Robinson, who is dreaming of Qipco 2,000 Guineas glory with Charlie Hills inmate Galeron, was on hand to watch Love Is Golden bolt up in the novice hurdle.

The owner said: "I've 19 horses so it's spiralled out of control! It's great fun, but addictive and standing in the winner's enclosure is where you want to be all the time."

Love Is Golden is trained by Gary Moore, whose son Jamie was hurt when riding at Newbury on Friday.

Moore snr said: "I don't know how severe the concussion is and how long he'll be off for, but he's okay in himself, although he looks like he's been hit with a baseball bat."

Heltenham comes clear with Harry Skelton at the controls Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Welcome winner

Connections of Heltenham welcomed his victory in the 2m4f handicap chase and not just because it was his third in a row.

Owner Norman Lake is in hospital, and his grandson Josh Rees said: "He's doing alright and should be out in a couple of days, but I know that result will put a big smile on his face."

