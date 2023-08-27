'We’re back on track' - Boann extends Ollie Sangster's perfect record at Southwell

Ollie Sangster maintained his unbeaten record at Southwell when Boann got off the mark at the third attempt in the 5f fillies’ novice.

The daughter of Blue Point failed to beat a rival on her debut at Sandown in May and was seventh when stepped up to 6f at Nottingham last time. However, the first-time application of a tongue-tie and a return to the minimum trip helped Boann score by two and a quarter lengths under Jack Mitchell.

Success for the 10-1 shot helped extend Sangster’s perfect record at the Nottinghamshire track to two from two and the trainer said: “It was all pretty smooth.

“I don’t know whether it was the tongue-tie or the surface. She’s always worked like a classy filly and at one point I was hoping she might be a filly for the Queen Mary.

“She hurt herself a bit at Sandown on the first day and I had to give her a break. We’re back on track now.”

Sangster added: “There were a couple of expensive newcomers in there, so we’re happy enough. We’ll stick at five and go for another novice.”

Jones joy

The superb form of Newmarket trainer Jack Jones continued when The Waiting Game justified 11-10 favouritism in the first division of the 6f handicap.

David Probert helped the four-year-old complete a hat-trick to follow up a couple of Chelmsford successes, which means that Jones, who also struck at Chepstow with Goodeveningmrbond, has saddled five winners from his last eight runners.

