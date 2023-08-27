Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:35 Southwell (A.W)

'We’re back on track' - Boann extends Ollie Sangster's perfect record at Southwell

Ollie Sangster after Shuwari's win in the Star Stakes at Sandown
Ollie Sangster: now 2-2 at Southwell after Boann's victoryCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play8 ran
14:35 Southwell (A.W)5f Flat
Distance: 5fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Boann
    10/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Miss Mach One
    fav2/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Sparklight
    11/2

Ollie Sangster maintained his unbeaten record at Southwell when Boann got off the mark at the third attempt in the 5f fillies’ novice.

The daughter of Blue Point failed to beat a rival on her debut at Sandown in May and was seventh when stepped up to 6f at Nottingham last time. However, the first-time application of a tongue-tie and a return to the minimum trip helped Boann score by two and a quarter lengths under Jack Mitchell.

Success for the 10-1 shot helped extend Sangster’s perfect record at the Nottinghamshire track to two from two and the trainer said: “It was all pretty smooth. 

“I don’t know whether it was the tongue-tie or the surface. She’s always worked like a classy filly and at one point I was hoping she might be a filly for the Queen Mary.

“She hurt herself a bit at Sandown on the first day and I had to give her a break. We’re back on track now.”

Sangster added: “There were a couple of expensive newcomers in there, so we’re happy enough. We’ll stick at five and go for another novice.”

Jones joy

The superb form of Newmarket trainer Jack Jones continued when The Waiting Game justified 11-10 favouritism in the first division of the 6f handicap.

David Probert helped the four-year-old complete a hat-trick to follow up a couple of Chelmsford successes, which means that Jones, who also struck at Chepstow with Goodeveningmrbond, has saddled five winners from his last eight runners.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 28 August 2023Last updated 17:57, 28 August 2023
icon
14:35 Southwell (A.W)Play
Racing League On Sky Sports Racing EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (GBB Race)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Boann
    10/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Miss Mach One
    fav2/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Sparklight
    11/2
more inReports
more inReports