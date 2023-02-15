'We'll have a look at the Boodles' - Cheltenham a possible target for Cabrakan

Milton Harris may have had to watch the race on his phone, but the trainer was delighted with what he saw as put his elders to the sword in the .

Making his first start outside of the juvenile ranks, the four-year-old took the race up two from home and, despite making a bad mistake at the last, held on under Harry Reed from the fast-finishing Pleasant Man.

"I had to watch it on my phone because I'm at the airport so I didn't see it as well as I would've liked to," said Harris, who was jetting off to St Moritz where he has runners on Sunday.

"He looked like he stayed well, which for a juvenile is very important. He didn't jump as well as I had hoped so there should be more to come.

"I couldn't quite understand what happened last time because he finished second to a nice horse on his debut, won well at Newcastle where the form has worked out, but he was just brushed aside at Musselburgh – even though he finished second it just looked too bad to be true."

Cabrakan may have the Cheltenham Festival on the agenda, too, with Harris adding: "I don't know what he's going to go up to, he probably wouldn't get in the Boodles at the minute. We may just give him another run, and if he was to win again, we'll have a look at the Boodles. He'll definitely get an entry."

Fuller returns

Page Fuller had her first ride since having a mini-stroke during a race in September, and although the jockey couldn't make it a winning return, she came back in smiling after finishing fourth aboard the David Weston-trained Lady Pacifico in the mares' handicap hurdle.

