'We can't complain with the effort he puts in' - Swaffham Bulbeck lands third course win

Swaffham Bulbeck improved his brilliant Fakenham record when picking up his third win at the Norfolk track with a wide-margin success in the 2m4f seniors' handicap hurdle.

The nine-year-old eased to a 14-length victory, despite a mistake at the final hurdle, at a track where he has never finished out of the first three in six starts.

Winning trainer Stuart Edmunds: "This looked as if it was the perfect race for him – and it was. He was just getting done by those with younger legs over the winter and we thought this would be very helpful for him.

"He's been very consistent for everyone and we can't complain with the effort he puts in."

A return to fences beckons for Swaffham Bulbeck, although it is unlikely to be at his beloved Fakenham.

"He'll probably go back chasing next," Edmunds added. "He's not the biggest horse and we didn't want to do it with him on softer ground. You'll probably see him at the likes of Worcester over the summer."

Edmunds and winning jockey Ciaran Gethings doubled up with Birdhouse's victory in the concluding 2m mares' bumper.

Rolling back the years

Boldmere made it two wins already in this year's veterans' chase series with a narrow success in the feature 3m veterans' handicap chase.

Successful in a similar race at Doncaster on his penultimate start, the ten-year-old held off the fast-finishing Fidux by a neck.

Hunter-chase drama

Janika picked up his first win in more than three years when he was dramatically gifted success in the 3m hunter chase after favourite Rebel Dawn Rising wandered and unseated Alex Chadwick at the final fence.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.