'We always thought he was nice' - Djelo another winter wonder for Venetia Williams

Venetia Williams will not want 2023 to end after she added the Grade 2 Noel Novices' Chase to her spectacular winter haul with Djelo.

The victory took Williams to within seven of last season's total with four months of the campaign to go and the five-year-old is racking up wins in similarly rapid fashion. In slamming the progressive Kandoo Kid by six lengths under an archetypal front-running Charlie Deutsch ride, Djelo took his record to three from three over fences.

Even the usually guarded trainer had a job to hide her delight at her latest young talent. The 6-5 winner again looked unrecognisable to the horse who was well beaten on his last two hurdle starts last season.

"I'm very pleased," Williams said. "Like many of ours, once they go chasing they tend to step up. We always thought he was a nice horse. He won a low-key race fairly easily last season and then didn't manage to progress but with these young, potential chasers you just have to let it go."

Williams won the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase with L'Homme Presse in 2022 and Djelo already appears to share several of that star's traits.

"He's not the biggest horse in the world but he's very nimble," the trainer said. "Charlie came back in with a big smile on his face. I think he could go up or down in trip as he's showing speed and a degree of stamina. We haven't tested that stamina hugely yet, but he's galloped right to the line."

While Betfair Chase hero Royale Pagaille was ruled out of the King George VI Chase later in the afternoon, Williams will bid for further festive honours with leading contenders for the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby and Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

She added: "People talk about all of their Christmases coming at once but who knows, it could end on Boxing Day!"

Cartries draws Fay comparisons

Welcom To Cartries earned comparisons with his Albert Bartlett-winning stablemate Stay Away Fay and could follow a similar route to the Grade 1 winner prior to some big spring targets.

The five-year-old came off worst in a photo-finish at the track last month but relished the extra two furlongs in the 2m5½f maiden hurdle to delight Paul Nicholls, who last won the race with Topofthegame in 2016.

Welcom To Cartries (near side) shows a willing attitude to win for the first time over hurdles Credit: Mark Cranham

"He's a beautiful horse," the trainer said. "A lot of those good ones I've got at the minute don't tend to do anything quickly – look at Stay Away Fay this time last year – but he gallops all day and something like the River Don might suit him.

"I have no doubt he'll make a similar model to Stay Away Fay, not now but as a chaser next year. When he fills into his frame and jumps a fence next season that will be the making of him."

Rain pours it on

Dan Skelton has had many talented horses through his hands and in Listed bumper winner Let It Rain, he looks to have a filly destined for the very top.

Last month's Warwick winner scythed through the field and drew three and a quarter lengths clear of 9-4 favourite Brechin Castle.

"She's very, very, very good," Skelton said. "She shows plenty at home. It was a super-strong race and she's just that good. She could go to Newbury and if the ground was soft, we might consider going to the Champion Bumper."

