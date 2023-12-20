Value buy Ozzy Cosmo kicks off sensational 2,475-1 four-timer for Nick Alexander

Ozzy Cosmo made a successful rules debut in the opening 2m novice hurdle to kickstart a mammoth 2,475-1 four-timer for Nick Alexander .

The four-year-old was fourth at Stowlin in a point-to-point that had already been working out well, with the runner-up Royal Jewel landing a 15-runner Exeter maiden hurdle last Wednesday.

Ozzy Cosmo cost £35,000 at Tattersalls Cheltenham May sale and after scoring by two and a half lengths under Bruce Lynn, Alexander said: “Kevin Ross said he was unlucky to only finish fourth in his point. He had to keep switching on a tight track for a big horse like him.

“On another day, he might have won the race in which case he’d have been twice the money at least. With a limited budget you’ve got to try and find the value.”

Punters backing Alexander’s runners would have felt they got some value of their own when Danny McMenamin helped 9-1 shot Beat The Retreat to a first victory before the jockey steered Cream Of The West to a successful handicap debut at 9-2.

Alexander’s final runner Arctic Row was backed into 2-1 (from 9-2) for the 2m4½f handicap chase and the six-year-old duly obliged under Sean Quinlan, who had earlier guided Soft Risk to a successful chase debut for Nicky Richards.

Alexander saddled a 2,193-1 five-timer at Ayr in March 2022 and on another superb day at the Scottish track said: “I’m thrilled to have four winners.

“I didn’t really want to run Beat The Retreat on today’s ground but the owner was keen. We could have waited until new year but it might have been even softer so we thought we’d take our chance, and it paid off.”

Brilliant Baie

I Love My Baie was last seen finishing third in Grade 2 company and he got back to winning ways in the 2m4½f novice hurdle for Daryl Jacob and Stuart Crawford, who later combined to win the bumper with Ayiko.

