Uncle Alastair ends five-year drought to continue Nicky Richards' flying form

Nicky Richards' excellent spring form continued to reap rewards after Uncle Alastair cruised to a first victory in over five years in the feature veterans' chase.

The 11-year-old had finished in the top three in seven of his nine stars since his last win in January 2018 and breezed back into the winner's enclosure under Brian Hughes, to the delight of the in-form Richards.

"He looked a very promising horse in his younger days and I thought he could be a Graded horse, but, as with a lot of jumps horses, tendon problems plagued him," he said.

"It was lovely to get him back and show everyone what he's still about. He ran a grand race, jumped well and it's a testament to the patience of his owners."

Richards, who is operating at a 44 per cent strike-rate over the last fortnight, also enjoyed a surprise success when the Danny McMenamin-ridden Coniston Clouds prevailed in a thrilling three-way finish to the 2m3½f novice handicap hurdle.

"It was a little bit of a nice surprise, I thought he needed better ground and thankfully he stayed on well," said Richards. "Hopefully there's quite a bit of fun to be had with him, and he's a big chasing type for the future."

Coniston Clouds (grey): first of a double for Richards at Carlisle

Brace update

Racing was slightly delayed following the 2m4f handicap chase won by Dubai Days after Jamie Brace was taken to hospital due to a fall on Maypole Class who was fatally injured.

The 7lb claimer was stretchered into an ambulance but was reported to be conscious and speaking following the incident.

