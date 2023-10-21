Racing Post logo
Reports
15:50 Limerick

Treble for Mullins and Townend as six out of seven favourites come up trumps for punters

Paul Townend celebrates his Galway Hurdle success on Zarak The Brave
Paul Townend: helped himself to a treble at Limerick on SaturdayCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Play4 ran
15:50 Limerick2m 5f Hurdle, Listed Novice
Distance: 2m 5fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    1High Class Hero
    fav8/15
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2The Big Doyen
    3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3The Wallpark
    9/2

Six winning favourites out of seven, the exception being the well supported second favourite Miss Pronunciation in the 2m handicap hurdle, meant day one of Limerick's two-day October meeting was extremely punter friendly. 

It was also a superb Saturday for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, who teamed up for a treble including landing both Listed events on the card. 

Space Tourist got the better of high-class chaser Riviere D'Etel in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cailin Alainn Mares Hurdle, while High Class Hero maintained his unbeaten record under rules with a decisive victory over the The Big Doyen in the Rathsallagh Country House Novice Hurdle. 

The first leg of the hat-trick was secured in the opening 2m maiden hurdle when Sligo bumper winner A Penny A Hundred got the better of a duel with Cut The Rope, eventually winning by three and three-quarter lengths. 

Double for Cromwell

The Gavin Cromwell team continues to be in cracking form and Ask Anything and Only By Night completed a double for the trainer. 

The performance of Only By Night – her first start since joining from Jonjo O'Neill's stable in the concluding 2m mares' bumper – was easy on the eye as she stretched eight and a half lengths clear under Derek O'Connor.

Gamble landed

There was a further blow for the bookies in the 2m5f handicap hurdle when Ishan, backed from a morning price of 8-1 into 2-1 favourite at the off, delivered in style for Sam Curling and Phillip Enright.

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 21 October 2023
