Treble for Mullins and Townend as six out of seven favourites come up trumps for punters

Six winning favourites out of seven, the exception being the well supported second favourite Miss Pronunciation in the 2m handicap hurdle, meant day one of Limerick's two-day October meeting was extremely punter friendly.

It was also a superb Saturday for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, who teamed up for a treble including landing both Listed events on the card.

Space Tourist got the better of high-class chaser Riviere D'Etel in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cailin Alainn Mares Hurdle, while High Class Hero maintained his unbeaten record under rules with a decisive victory over the The Big Doyen in the Rathsallagh Country House Novice Hurdle.

The first leg of the hat-trick was secured in the opening 2m maiden hurdle when Sligo bumper winner A Penny A Hundred got the better of a duel with Cut The Rope, eventually winning by three and three-quarter lengths.

Double for Cromwell

The Gavin Cromwell team continues to be in cracking form and Ask Anything and Only By Night completed a double for the trainer.

The performance of Only By Night – her first start since joining from Jonjo O'Neill's stable in the concluding 2m mares' bumper – was easy on the eye as she stretched eight and a half lengths clear under Derek O'Connor.

Gamble landed

There was a further blow for the bookies in the 2m5f handicap hurdle when Ishan , backed from a morning price of 8-1 into 2-1 favourite at the off, delivered in style for Sam Curling and Phillip Enright.

