'Tough as nails' Clever And Cool cut for Matron Stakes after Fairy Bridge victory

The durable Clever And Cool ran down Matilda Picotte to win the Group 3 Fairy Bridge Stakes for trainer Jim Bolger and jockey Rory Cleary.

The three-year-old has proved admirably consistent and seems to be thriving on her racing, given this was her sixth start since she won a conditions race at Naas in July.

The filly overcame testing conditions to record her first Listed triumph at Cork on her penultimate start, before finishing tenth in last week's Irish Cambridgeshire.

Cleary had just one rival behind him on the turn for home, but Clever And Cool was always making steady progress down the outside, despite leader Matilda Picotte kicking again at the two-furlong pole. The daughter of Vocalised thundered home inside the final furlong to wear down Kieran Cotter's gallant runner-up by half a length.

The winner has an entry for Saturday's Group 1 Matron Stakes at Leopardstown, for which she was cut to 16-1 (from 25) by Paddy Power.

Ger Flynn, travelling head lad for the Bolger stable, said: "She didn’t run a bad race last time in the Cambridgeshire where she was beaten only five lengths. She’s her own worst enemy as she dwells coming out of the gates.

"Rory said she dwelt again, but he was always confident he had enough horse underneath him to get there. She's won on good to firm, but a small ease probably helps her.

"If she ever jumps out well, there’s a big one in her. She’s in the Matron but that will be up to Jim. She's as tough as nails."

Jet joy

Michael O'Callaghan saddled the first two home in the Listed Abergwaun Stakes over 5f and the trainer was naturally enthused to see Twilight Jet bounce back to form as he stayed on strongly to edge out Lokada by a neck, justifying 15-8 favouritism.

The four-year-old was returning to the scene of his first triumph in May 2021 and had long promised to develop into a smart colt, most notably when landing the Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes as a two-year-old and bolting up in the Lacken Stakes at Naas last season.

Twilight Jet (Leigh Roche) wins the Listed Abergwaun Stakes at Tipperary Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

All has not gone to plan since, but he backed up an encouraging run at the Curragh in July with a determined success here.

O'Callaghan said: "I’m delighted he's got his head back in front. He hasn’t had the most straightforward path so it’s nice to get him back.

"He won the Lacken and went to Royal Ascot and ended up being sick for quite a while, so last year was a bit of a write-off. This year has just been about getting him back.

"He'll probably go for something like the Group 3 World Trophy at Newbury (September 23), or I might step him back up to six furlongs."

Double for Doyle

Local trainer Tim Doyle saddled the final two winners on the card. Silkies Sib landed the 1m1f apprentice handicap under Sean Bowen, and Maralinga followed up 35 minutes later in the 1m4½f handicap under Gavin Ryan.

