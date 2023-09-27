Racing Post logo
16:15 Goodwood

'This race had been the plan for a while' - Chic Colombine seals four-timer in £100,000 EBF fillies' contest

Chic Colombine: successful in £100,000 race at Goodwood
Chic Colombine: successful in £100,000 race at GoodwoodCredit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
Play11 ran
16:15 Goodwood7f Flat
Distance: 7fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Chic Colombine
    fav100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Lexington Belle
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Les Bleus
    4/1

Highclere's Chic Colombine sealed a four-timer, including three wins this month, in the £100,000 British EBF 2yo fillies' series final.

The George Boughey-trained juvenile backed up recent victories at Haydock and Doncaster St Leger's meeting, travelling smoothly into contention under William Buick before battling well to deny the game runner-up Lexington Belle by three-quarters of a length.

Her winning run began in a maiden at Newcastle at the end of June and a step up in class now beckons.

Boughey said: "This race had been the plan for a while for her and it's a nice prize to win.

"She proved at Doncaster she handles soft ground but I don't think she necessarily wants it. She's on the up, showed a great attitude there and has gone from strength to strength since her maiden win. She'll be suited by a mile and I imagine she'll be running in a stakes race before long."

Listed win

My Prospero was halved in price to 10-1 (from 20) by Paddy Power for the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 21 – a race he finished third to Bay Bridge in last year – after gaining his first win of the season in the Listed Foundation Stakes for William Haggas, Tom Marquand and the Tsui family. Connections celebrated a double when Royal Mila landed the 1m6f fillies' handicap.

My Prospero (right): back to winning ways in the Foundation Stakes
My Prospero (right): back to winning ways in the Foundation StakesCredit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Course specialist

Rhoscolyn gained a fourth course win from nine starts when striking in the mile handicap for David O'Meara, Jason Watson and The Horse Watchers.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 27 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 September 2023
