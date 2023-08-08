'They're some achievements' - landmarks galore as Tony Carroll brings century up at Brighton

Fresh from notching his 1,000th Flat winner in Britain last week, Tony Carroll hit another landmark when bringing up a century of victories at the track with Global Style in the 1m2f classified stakes.

The 10-1 shot flew home under Jason Watson to score by half a length. The win was extra special as it came in the colours of owners Curry House Corner and Partner, for whom Carroll trained Brighton's winningmost horse Pour La Victoire for.

"I'm really proud and that was really lovely to see," the trainer said. "To get another winner at Brighton in these colours as well is amazing as they've been very kind to us.

"We've recently done our 1,000th winner on the Flat too and this caps off a good few weeks – they are some achievements."

Global Style (left) was a thrilling winner at Brighton on Wednesday Credit: Edward Whitaker

On Global Style, he added: "The race fell apart a bit, but he was well placed in this contest. He's always had some ability, but he just needed those in front to fall back."

Carroll swiftly landed his 101st Brighton winner when De Vegas Kid picked up his sixth course success in the mile classified stakes under Watson.

Dawes delight

Apprentice Rose Dawes continued her brilliant week when making it two wins from her last three rides aboard Phoenix Glow in the 6f handicap.

Surprise win

Shoot To Kill caused a 40-1 shock in the feature Brighton Mile when running down favourite Cobalt Blue to score by a neck.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.