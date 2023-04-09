'They were tough months' - Snowy Clouds continues Nicky Richards good run after winter to forget

Nicky Richards struggled for winners during much of the winter, but the last month has seen the trainer enjoy a fine spell of form and he struck again when Snowy Clouds claimed a third victory over fences.

Having recorded only four victories between December and February, which Richards described as 'tough months', the trainer sent out his 13th winner since the start of March when Snowy Clouds landed the 2m1f handicap chase under Sean Quinlan.

"You can't beat a winner for confidence and it's great for my staff," said Richards. "We've got great confidence about the game and we're enjoying it.

"December and January were tough for all of us, but you get your head down and you get through it. Thank God we've hit a good run at the moment."

Unsuccessful in five hurdles starts, Snowy Clouds has been much improved since the switch to chasing and merely needed to be nudged out to record a comfortable 14-length victory.

"I'm delighted with him," added Richards. "I was a bit worried the ground was a bit on the slower side, but he's relaxing a lot better now and is learning about the job. He's seen the trip out well."

"Last year he was a proper tearaway, but he's getting better with racing. He's getting good and accurate with his jumping and is a proper two-mile horse."

Skeltons strike

Harry and Dan Skelton warmed up for the Aintree festival, where they have Le Milos in the Grand National on Saturday, with a double.

The pair teamed up to take the opening 2m½f maiden hurdle with Bizzy Moon before landing the feature 2m1f novice handicap chase with Jay Jay Reilly.

