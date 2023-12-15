'They couldn't believe the price' - 80-1 outsider Wholeofthemoon denies big gamble with shock win

Rank outsider Wholeofthemoon caused an 80-1 shock when denying the gambled-on Bold Reaction in the 2m3½f novice handicap hurdle.

The Donald McCain-trained four-year-old was well beaten on his hurdling debut at Sedgefield in October, but held on to win by a length and a half from the 5-2 joint-favourite, who had been heavily backed from 8-1 on Friday morning.

Winning jockey Theo Gillard told Sky Sports Racing: "He's got a lot of good Flat form, but hadn't finished off his races over hurdles. He had a few problems and has overcome them.

"Typical me, I got there an hour too soon and was a sitting duck up the home straight, but luckily he stayed on."

Owned by Nigel Dunnington and David Shaw, Wholeofthemoon's win was further evidence of McCain's strong form. He is operating at a 22 per cent strike-rate from his runners in the last fortnight.

"Dave texted me this morning and asked me if he was sick because they couldn't believe the price," the trainer said. "He bled the last day, but we've learned from that and done a few things differently.

"Did I think he'd win today? No. I thought he'd run a lot better than before and might not just last home, but he got the trip really well."

Smith successful

Sue Smith's red-hot form continued with Prairie Wolf's victory in the 2m4½f handicap chase.

The trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight is 44 per cent.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.