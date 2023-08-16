'There's loads of improvement to come' - Jamie Osborne dreaming of Dubai with smart prospect Black Hole

Jamie Osborne enjoyed one of the most memorable moments of his training career when Toast Of New York landed the UAE Derby in 2014 and he hopes Black Hole could be up to a similar standard.

The attractive juvenile lived up to his trainer's lofty expectations when mowing down Marefuori to win the 1m½f maiden by a head under Ray Dawson and further progress is expected.

"He's a very nice horse," Osborne said. "Obviously with only four runners it's hard to know what he achieved. You could drop him back in trip because they crawled around and it ended up a dash. There's loads of improvement to come from him and he'll progress from here.

"He's from an all-dirt family as he's by Mitole and out of a half-sister to Point Given. The UAE Derby would be a nice thought and not impossible if he progresses enough. I could take him to Dubai and I think he could do very well."

While this season is proving a breakthrough one for Osborne's daughter Saffie, Jamie is also thriving having trained four winners from 14 runners in the last fortnight.

Payment time

Payment In Kind outran his odds to finish third in the Super Sprint at 33-1 when he was last seen but expectations were different this time as he justified an SP of 2-13 in the 6f maiden for Harry Eustace and William Buick.

A return to Newbury could be on the cards for the promising colt, who holds an entry in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes on September 23.

