'There are plenty of nice horses to run' - Karl Burke takes winning tally of juveniles to 23 with a double

Karl Burke has another powerful string of two-year-olds this season and he warmed up for his assault on a couple of upcoming big races with a double that took his tally to 23 individual juvenile winners in Britain this season.

It was only by a head that 11-10 favourite Petra Celera got off the mark at the fourth attempt in the 6f maiden but her trainer said: "She's improving. I don't think she does a lot when she hits the front and I'd say a visor may not go amiss.

"But having said that, if you take the second out she's absolutely bolted up so I'm very pleased"

Petra Celera was ridden by Clifford Lee in the Nick Bradley Racing colours, as was Making Dreams who was a clear-cut winner of 7f maiden.

"That was nice," Burke said. "She's tough and genuine. She was in the right race today and did it well."

Reflecting on his two-year-old team, among whom Norfolk third Elite Status and recent Sandown Listed winner Kylian are likely to be in action soon, the trainer said: "We're tipping away and there are plenty of nice horses to run as well.

"I hope Kylian will go to Goodwood in either the Richmond Stakes or the Molecomb, we haven't decided yet. Elite Status goes to France on Sunday in the Prix Cabourg."

Carr collects

A couple of frequent visitors ended a fortnight without a winner for Ruth Carr by giving her a one-two in the 7f handicap.

Mutanaaseq made it two wins from six starts at Catterick as he got the better of stablemate Magical Effect, having his 15th course run, under Jimmy Sullivan.

Carr said: "It's great that these old boys hold their form, they like it at Catterick and they come here often. Jason Hart gave Magical Effect a lovely ride from a tricky draw and made the best of a bad job but Mutanaaseq has been in great form and he deserved to win another race.

"We've had a quiet spell but we did well earlier and maybe everything is just handicapped up to their level and needs everything to go right. That was our 30th winner of the season which isn't too bad."

Carr is looking forward to a crack at a much more valuable handicap when Badri tackles the Coral Stewards' Cup at Goodwood and said: "He was second in a £100,000 race at Ascot two weeks ago so you'd have to think we'd be going with a reasonable chance.

"He won at Epsom so if he can handle there's no reason he can't handle Goodwood and a sharp six furlongs should suit him - it's exciting times."

Connor Beasley was banned for three days for failing to weigh in on fourth-placed Langholm, who was disqualified.

Jamil joy

Punters staking based on course form would have been rewarded again as Jamil made it four wins from eight runs on the Flat at Catterick by taking the 1m4f handicap under Mark Winn.

Trainer Tina Jackson said: "He finds it easy to go round this course whereas some horses don't. He's run okay at Beverley and Carlisle but this is local and he runs well here."

Ann Duffield's Quercus maintained the theme by scoring his fifth course-and-distance win in the 6f handicap

