'There are more exciting things to come from him' - Idy Wood continues Jamie Snowden's excellent run
- 1st2Idy Wood11/2
- 2nd3Iolaos Du Moufav2/1
- 3rd9A Tickatickatiming9/1
Jamie Snowden continued his terrific run of form when Idy Wood made a striking hurdles debut in the 2m1½f novice.
A bumper winner at Newbury in February, the five-year-old was detached from the main group turning for home but stormed to a three-and-a-quarter-length success under Gavin Sheehan.
"He's a lovely, straightforward horse who gives everything and he's still unbeaten under rules," said Snowden. "He looks to be progressing well and there will be more exciting things to come.
"He never won a point-to-point but he looks to have thrived under rules. We might look for another similar novice under a penalty before looking at nicer things."
Idy Wood's win took the trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 40 per cent, having operated at a 38 per cent strike-rate last month.
"He's our first real winter-season horse to win, so it's nice to get that ball rolling," added Snowden. "Our summer team did really well and now it's over to the winter boys to go to war with."
Sheehan doubled up with Impression Chic's win in the 2m2f handicap chase.
No whip, no problem
Harry Kimber overcame dropping his whip before the second-last to guide Hipop Des Ongrais to victory in the opening 3m2f conditional jockeys' handicap chase.
His two-and-three-quarter-length success ended a 75-day barren run for Kimber.
Coeur collects
Sacre Coeur picked up her first chase win in more than three years with a brave front-running success in the feature 2m5½f handicap chase.
- Downpatrick: 'He's just different class' - Gordon Elliott heaps praise on Jack Kennedy after 500th career winner
- Ascot: 'It's great to get him back' - Rohaan returns to top spot and is now gunning for Champions Day
- Hexham: 'A tremendous boost' - Sam Coltherd strikes on first day back from injury on Champ Royal
- Salisbury: Ralph Beckett bangs in more winners as children's charity benefits from his course prowess
- Thurles: 'He is going to be exciting next year' - Deakin powers to impressive success
