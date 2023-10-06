'There are more exciting things to come from him' - Idy Wood continues Jamie Snowden's excellent run

Jamie Snowden continued his terrific run of form when Idy Wood made a striking hurdles debut in the 2m1½f novice.

A bumper winner at Newbury in February, the five-year-old was detached from the main group turning for home but stormed to a three-and-a-quarter-length success under Gavin Sheehan.

"He's a lovely, straightforward horse who gives everything and he's still unbeaten under rules," said Snowden. "He looks to be progressing well and there will be more exciting things to come.

"He never won a point-to-point but he looks to have thrived under rules. We might look for another similar novice under a penalty before looking at nicer things."

Idy Wood's win took the trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 40 per cent, having operated at a 38 per cent strike-rate last month.

"He's our first real winter-season horse to win, so it's nice to get that ball rolling," added Snowden. "Our summer team did really well and now it's over to the winter boys to go to war with."

Sheehan doubled up with Impression Chic's win in the 2m2f handicap chase.

No whip, no problem

Harry Kimber overcame dropping his whip before the second-last to guide Hipop Des Ongrais to victory in the opening 3m2f conditional jockeys' handicap chase.

His two-and-three-quarter-length success ended a 75-day barren run for Kimber.

Coeur collects

Sacre Coeur picked up her first chase win in more than three years with a brave front-running success in the feature 2m5½f handicap chase.

