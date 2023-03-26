Thedevilscoachman shoots to Irish National favouritism after landing Grade 3 honours

Thedevilscoachman secured his third win over fences in the Grade 3 Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase, a performance which left bookmakers impressed enough to slash his price into a general 7-1 favourite for the Irish Grand National on Easter Monday, although William Hill offer a standout 11-1.

The victory was his second Grade 3 in a row after he was awarded January's Finlay Ford at Naas Novice Chase in the stewards' room. Noel Meade's seven-year-old was giving weight to all his rivals here and could be seen travelling menacingly behind Grandero Bello under Denis O'Regan coming to two out, but an awkward jump saw him slightly lose his momentum.

However, once O'Regan gathered up his mount there was plenty left in the tank and he jumped alongside the leader at the last before striding away to score by two and a half lengths.

Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus said: "It was an ideal race for him and he enjoys that ground. You couldn’t ask for much more from him there, although he was a little bit careful at some of his fences. Denis just let him warm up and the further he went the better he jumped. He loves those conditions, it couldn’t be soft enough for him."

Options remain open for Thedevilscoachman as he holds entries in the Grade 1 Gold Cup Novice Chase and the Irish National, both at Fairyhouse over Easter weekend.

"He is in the Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse and the Irish National so we’ll see how he comes out of the race and what Noel thinks before making any plans" said Berry.

O'Regan was deputising for McManus's retained rider Mark Walsh, who suffered an injury to his ribs at the Cheltenham Festival but could recover in time for Fairyhouse.

Berry said: "Mark’s in better form this week, still a little sore but hopefully he will be back for Easter."

Happy again

Happy Dreams landed his fourth victory of the season for trainer Michael McDonagh when seeing off game runner-up Take All by a neck in the 2m3½f handicap chase.

The six-year-old has been a model of consistency for connections and had to be brave under Sean O'Keeffe when short of room on the inside jumping the last before reeling in topweight Take All, who was carrying 27lb more on his back.

McDonagh said: "He is a very genuine, tough horse. He had to work hard there to win but he is a great horse to knuckle down and he likes that testing ground. He has run a lot this season but it doesn’t seem to take too much out of him."

First for Feronily

The Emmet Mullins-trained Feronily got off the mark under rules when comfortably landing prohibitive odds of 1-6 in the 2m3f maiden hurdle.

The six-year-old had some smart bumper form and put in a smart effort on his hurdles debut when fourth in a Grade 2 at Kelso this month.

Mullins said Feronily is likely to have one more run this season in a novice hurdle before going over fences next year.

