'The track suits his running style' - Freak Out lands second successive course win

Gemma Tutty’s decision to run Freak Out at the track paid off after he landed a second successive victory in the 1m2f handicap under Callum Hutchinson.

The five-year-old son of Kodiac won at the course at the end of last month and followed that up when denying Bringbackmemories by half a length.

His record at Beverley now stands at 55311 and Tutty said: "He got back into the swing of things last time and he’s done it well. The track suits his running style and, although he’s won at Redcar, I didn’t see any reason to go elsewhere because he has a good record.

"It was Grange Park Racing’s 100th winner and I was delighted to win that for them because I used to ride for them myself."

Three winners

Lady Pink Rose and Ana Gold, both ridden by Clifford Lee, contributed to an across-the-card afternoon treble for Karl Burke.

The former landed the 5f maiden, before the latter ran out a winner of the feature 1m½f fillies' handicap by one and three-quarter lengths. Burke also had Group 2 success in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock with Poptronic.

Off the mark

The Mick Appleby-trained Eminny got off the mark at the second attempt when landing the 7½f novice.

Ridden by Finley Marsh, the two-year-old filly shaped with promise when finishing a length and a quarter behind the winner over course and distance on her debut, and backed that up when beating favourite Expert Choice by a length and three-quarters.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.