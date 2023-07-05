Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:23 Worcester

'The team is on fire' - Ben Pauling's formidable form hits remarkable 60 per cent strike-rate with double

Ben Pauling could unleash two French imports for their UK debuts at Cheltenham next week
Ben Pauling: trainer has been in fantastic form recently
Ben Pauling's red-hot run of form showed no signs of stopping with a double on the card, headlined by Mole Court's commanding win in the 2m4f handicap chase.

The 15-8 favourite registered six-length success before Pauling also struck with Gentleman Valley in the feature 2m7f handicap hurdle, which made it six winners from Pauling's last ten runners, operating at a 60 strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Speaking after Mole Court's win, Pauling told Sky Sports Racing: "He used to be wayward and looking around a bit, but that's the most straightforward he's been. He was just travelling and jumping well everywhere, which was great to see."

Gentleman Valley's victory made it four winners from just nine rides this season for conditional jockey Dylan Whelan, who is also operating at a 100 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Whelan added: "It's all down to Ben and his team, they're in flying form at home. I'm a small cog in a big wheel and just get to steer them round. The team is on fire at the moment."

Brilliant beach

Daytona Beach continued Rae Guest's strong recent form when giving the trainer a first jumps winner in 239 days with success in the 2m bumper.

The success took Guest's strike-rate to 33 per cent in the last fortnight across both codes, while it ended a jumps drought dating back to November last year.

Ron Burgundy makes headlines

Ron Burgundy thrived off the first-time visor when breaking his maiden at the tenth attempt with success in the opening 2m7f handicap chase.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 5 July 2023Last updated 18:30, 5 July 2023
