'The margins are so fine' - Nicholls rues final-fence jump after Fastorslow gatecrashes Gold Cup rematch

The rematch was everything we hoped for and more. The more being Fastorslow, who gatecrashed the sequel of the Cheltenham Gold Cup and, in the process, paid a handsome compliment to Corach Rambler.

For those of you who don't really know Fastorslow and are unfamiliar with his work, he was touched off by the subsequent Grand National winner in last month's Ultima Handicap Chase and had never won in Ireland or Britain before from eight attempts. His last win was at Auteuil in 2019.

He certainly made up for lost time here, though, and earned himself a 20-1 quote for the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup. Galopin Des Champs was eased to 2-1 (from 6-4), while Bravemansgame was trimmed into 8-1 (from 10).