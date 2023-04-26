Racing Post logo
17:55 Punchestown
premium

'The margins are so fine' - Nicholls rues final-fence jump after Fastorslow gatecrashes Gold Cup rematch

Fastorslow (right) went past Bravemansgame after the last to win the Punchestown Gold Cup
Fastorslow (right) beats Bravemansgame (left) and Galopin Des Champs in a thrilling Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup on WednesdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play5 ran
17:55 Punchestown3m Chase, Grade 1
Distance: 3mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Fastorslow
    20/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Galopin Des Champs
    fav4/11
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Bravemansgame
    100/30

The rematch was everything we hoped for and more. The more being Fastorslow, who gatecrashed the sequel of the Cheltenham Gold Cup and, in the process, paid a handsome compliment to Corach Rambler.

For those of you who don't really know Fastorslow and are unfamiliar with his work, he was touched off by the subsequent Grand National winner in last month's Ultima Handicap Chase and had never won in Ireland or Britain before from eight attempts. His last win was at Auteuil in 2019.

He certainly made up for lost time here, though, and earned himself a 20-1 quote for the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup. Galopin Des Champs was eased to 2-1 (from 6-4), while Bravemansgame was trimmed into 8-1 (from 10).

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 26 April 2023Last updated 20:05, 26 April 2023
