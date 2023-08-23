'The Galileo came out in him' - Salt Lake City shows guts to get up for Listed win

Aidan O'Brien landed the Listed Vincent O'Brien Ruby Stakes for the fourth time in six runnings when Salt Lake City showed a willing attitude to pip Didn'thavemuchtodo on the line by a head under Killian Hennessy.

The smart performer was well fancied in the Colm Quinn Mile Handicap at Galway this month when things didn't go right for him, but he was back to something like his best back in stakes company and delivered at odds of 5-1.

Didn'thavemuchtodo looked to have the race in safe-keeping when going clear inside the final furlong and hit a low of 1.06 in running, but the winner dug deep and found an extra gear to collar the Joseph O'Brien-trained filly.

Speaking to Racing TV, Hennessy said: "He toughed it out. We sat nice and handy and he just kept grinding it out – the Galileo came out in him at the end. We went nice and even the whole way and he travelled away. It's a long straight up here and you need to keep going.

"He was only beaten three lengths in a Group 2 at Leopardstown and I think he would be thereabouts again in Group races."

Murphy stable on fire

The John Murphy stable remains in red-hot form as Space Age backed up his stylish Tipperary maiden success in the mile conditions race before Great Blasket secured a double for the trainer when justifying favouritism in the first division of the handicap over the same distance.

