'That's my first winner and I'm delighted' - Darren Collins opens his account with Sayitfirst

Darren Collins celebrated a breakthrough victory just four months into his training career when Sayitfirst won the 2m mares' handicap hurdle.

The young trainer, who is based in the small Galway village of Monivea, now has his sights set on a quick follow-up as he could send Sayitfirst back to the track on Saturday for a handicap hurdle under a penalty.

"That’s my first winner and I'm delighted," Collins said of the 13-2 shot ridden by Irish Grand National-winning rider Paddy O'Hanlon.

"We've had point-to-pointers in the past and the main one was actually Flooring Porter's mother [Lillymile]. I spent some time with Joseph O'Brien and I've been in yards around Galway, but we've always had horses at home.

"We have four in training and three of them have been placed. We also have another five pre-training .We were worried about that ground for this mare coming here but she battled on well so it’s great. She could come back here on Saturday."

Redstone 33-1 for Supreme

It was a difficult afternoon for punters as there wasn't a single winning favourite on the seven-race card.

King Of Kingsfield, 2-5 for the second 2m maiden hurdle on the card, found Redstone too good, but there could prove to be no shame in that as Gavin Cromwell holds the winner in high regard.

Cromwell said: "I've always liked Redstone and he's going to be a very nice horse in time – he's big too.

"It was nice to do that today and you wouldn't have thought the inside track here would be the ideal place for him as he's a big horse.

"He's not slow and travelled well but you could certainly see him going up in trip. You probably won't see the best of him until he goes over fences."

Paddy Power introduced Redstone into their Supreme Novices' Hurdle market at 33-1.

O'Dwyers on the mark

The father-and-son combination of Conor and Charlie O'Dwyer teamed up to take down another Gordon Elliott-trained odds-on shot in the 2m4½f maiden hurdle.

Skradin was sent straight to the front and the 3-1 second favourite didn't see another rival en route to a seven-length success over favourite Shannon Royale.

Conor O'Dwyer said: "He’s the funniest horse in the world as he nearly always runs keenly for a furlong or two and, with just nine runners, he wasn’t going to be able to drop in so he went forward. They say the best ones have a quirk in them!

"I bought him off Davy Fitzgerald and he said once he gets right mentally he has a lot of ability. He's still maturing but he jumped great and travelled well. We won't rush him."

Gamble landed

There was a big plunge landed in the 3m handicap hurdle as Mick Charlie, as big as 33-1 on Sunday night, won at 13-2 under Ray Barron.

Declan Queally's charge stayed on stoutly to get the better of Ballydangan by a length and a quarter.

Rare victory

A miserable afternoon for punters was completed when 5-6 chance Zefiro Dodville could finish only fifth in the concluding bumper. The race was won in emphatic fashion by the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Midleton Rare in the hands of Jody Townend.

