'That was no surprise' - Group 1 targets on the agenda for Brian Meehan's Jayarebe after debut success

Owner Iraj Parvizi has enjoyed top-level success with Brian Meehan-trained colts in the past and the pair could have another Group race prospect on their hands in Jayarebe .

The son of Zoffany, who cost €180,000 as a yearling, denied favourite Broadway Act by three-quarters of a length in the 7f novice and was cut to 20-1 (from 100) with Sky Bet for the Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket in October.

However, a tilt at the track's Group 2 Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes next month is more likely.

Meehan said: "That was no surprise as Jayarebe is a lovely horse and has been doing everything right at home. He was very well bought by Sam Sangster at the Arqana Sales last year."

Meehan and Parvizi won the Breeders’ Cup Turf with Dangerous Midge in 2010 and Jayarebe could head for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, while the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardère at Longchamp on Arc day is another option.

Meehan added: "It’s nice to have another good one for the owner. Jayarebe has some nice entries, of which the Royal Lodge looks the obvious one."

It was the second part of a double for jockey Rob Hornby, who took the opening 7f fillies’ novice on the Ralph Beckett-trained Meribella.

Brilliant Buick

Charlie Appleby gained some compensation for Broadway Act’s defeat when Measured Time completed a hat-trick in the 1m2f handicap. Success in the feature contest was the middle leg of a 91-1 treble for William Buick, who won the preceding mile handicap on Speriamo and the closing 1m4f handicap on Cavern Club.

Welcome winner

Trainer Sir Mark Todd saddled his first winner at Newmarket when Film Star scored in the 7f fillies' handicap under Kieran Shoemark.

"Things have been quiet so it's nice to get a winner," said Todd. "She came back with a runny nose after disappointing last time so you can ignore that run. Kieran said she should get a mile."

