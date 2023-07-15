Racing Post logo
16:35 Newmarket (July)
premium

'That was as good as finishing second in the Stayers' Hurdle' - Trevor Whelan on July Cup second Run To Freedom

Run To Freedom (green colours - centre) finishes second in the July Cup Newmarket 15.7.23 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Run To Freedom (green, centre) finishes second in the July CupCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play8 ran
16:35 Newmarket (July)6f Flat, Group 1
Distance: 6fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Shaquille
    fav5/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Run To Freedom
    28/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Kinross
    4/1

Trevor Whelan compared second place on outsider Run To Freedom in the Pertemps Network July Cup with his previous career highlight when Lil Rockerfeller finished runner-up in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2017.

Although at the other end of the stamina scale, the Henry Candy-trained colt outran his odds of 28-1 when going down by a length and a half to Shaquille in the Group 1 feature on Newmarket's July course.

The five-year-old had previous form for this sort of surprise result having finished second to Kinross, who he finished a short head in front of this time, in the Group 1 British Champions Sprint at Ascot last year at 150-1.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 15 July 2023Last updated 19:25, 15 July 2023
