'That was as good as finishing second in the Stayers' Hurdle' - Trevor Whelan on July Cup second Run To Freedom

Trevor Whelan compared second place on outsider Run To Freedom in the Pertemps Network July Cup with his previous career highlight when Lil Rockerfeller finished runner-up in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2017.

Although at the other end of the stamina scale, the Henry Candy-trained colt outran his odds of 28-1 when going down by a length and a half to Shaquille in the Group 1 feature on Newmarket's July course.

The five-year-old had previous form for this sort of surprise result having finished second to Kinross, who he finished a short head in front of this time, in the Group 1 British Champions Sprint at Ascot last year at 150-1.