'That makes the drive home easier' - Jessica Macey equals last season's tally and eyes best year as a trainer

Trainer Jessica Macey is eyeing a career-best season after equalling her tally for last year with Jenever's success in the opening 5½f handicap.

The South Yorkshire-based Macey notched her tenth win of the campaign with the four-year-old's half-length victory, which also took her strike-rate in the last fortnight to 29 per cent.

"We're definitely trying to beat our record and hopefully there's more to come this season," she said. "We're a small team and the horses we have that are winning will keep on racing and I really hope they can continue to do us well."

It was also a first win at the track for Macey, but Jenever has won three times this year and has not finished out of the first two on his last five starts.

She added: "He's not been beaten far by a fair few horses recently and he had a couple of seconds, so that was really well deserved.

"He's a lovely horse and it was about three and a half hours from our yard to Bath, so that certainly makes the drive home easier!"

Flying form

Apprentice Alec Voikhansky's brilliant run of form continued when he guided Pinpoint to success in the 5f nursery.

The 5lb claimer's length win on the Richard Hannon-trained juvenile took his strike-rate to 33 per cent in the last fortnight. He has been successful on four of his last six rides.

Cold spell ended

John Butler ended a spell on the trainer's cold list and had a first winner in 20 days with Jack Sparowe in the mile handicap.

The victory completed a double for Lewis Edmunds, who was aboard Jenever earlier on the card.

