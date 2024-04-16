Ten Bob Tony emerges as 2,000 Guineas dark horse after all-the-way win in opening day feature

Ten Bob Tony, named after a former market trader in the north west, set out his stall for a possible tilt at next month's Qipco 2,000 Guineas when overcoming odds-on favourite Boiling Point by a length in the feature conditions stakes on the opening day of the Craven meeting.

The 7f contest was won three years ago by the useful Mutasaabeq, who went on to finish seventh in the Classic, and Ten Bob Tony , a son of Night Of Thunder, earned a return ticket to the Rowley Mile on May 4 with a gutsy front-running performance to complete a swift double for in-form trainer Ed Walker after the victory of Hafeet Alain in the mile handicap.

Ten Bob Tony, who was backed down to 7-1 (from 16) in the morning, was also trimmed to 40-1 (from 100) by Paddy Power for the Guineas after scoring under Tom Marquand.

Owner Simon Sadler said: "My dad was called Ten Bob Tony on the markets as at one time he sold everything for 50 pence. Instead of socks or chocolate I bought him a horse for his birthday last year, and now we could have a Classic contender on our hands. It's a great story. We'll roll the dice if Ed says to go, but we'll leave it to him."

Kikkuli collects

Frankel started his three-year-old career at Newbury, but his half-brother Kikkuli travelled in the opposite direction from Wiltshire to score on his second start in the prestigious Alex Scott Maiden.

Owners Juddmonte showed a nice touch when sending Kikkuli, the final foal of Kind, to Harry and Roger Charlton's base at Beckhampton, where his dam was trained to win nearly 20 years ago.

Kikkuli (second left), a half brother to Frankel, wins the 7f maiden at Newmarket under Ryan Moore Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The 5-2 chance was making a return trip to the Rowley Mile after his debut at the venue last November, but looked a different proposition in the paddock beforehand, and so it proved when he outgunned the well-backed Creative Story under Ryan Moore.

Harry Charlton, who now has the sole training licence, said: "Kikkuli is 33 kilos heavier than he was when he ran here last year. He wasn't unfit, he was just a weak two-year-old. It's great he's won as the last offspring of Kind, and thanks to Juddmonte for sending him to us. Ryan said to take things slowly with him."

Arran makes all

Paul and Olly Cole maintained their 100 per cent record with two-year-olds this season when Arran put some well-fancied locals in their place in the 5f novice, the first race of the season at the track.

The 6-1 chance knew his job more than most when first out of the gates under David Probert, and the pair maintained the gallop with the help of a tailwind to deny The Actor by a neck.

Arran and David Probert win the 5f novice at Newmarket, the first race at the track in 2024 Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The son of Havana Grey is a half-brother to the now Charlie Fellowes-based The Wizard Of Eye and had the look of his sibling in the winner's enclosure.

The success was supplementing Kodibeat's juvenile win for the yard at Kempton last week, and Olly Cole said: "We have a nice bunch of two-year-olds, but we've always liked Arran and that was the first time he's ever been in front as he usually follows other horses at home. We could look at something like the National Stakes at Sandown for him."

Tees on top

A low draw can often be an advantage in sprints on the Rowley Mile, and so it proved in the 5f handicap as Tees Spirit did not see another rival from stall one under Mia Nicholls.

The 5lb claimer was recording her second winner at the track when making all along the far rail to score for her father Adrian.

The jockey said: "We walked the track before racing with Michael Hills, who told us to go in a straight line from stall one. I never heard another horse during the race, but they would have heard me as I was roaring my fellow home."

Rutter off target

Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter was out of luck on his first visit to Newmarket when his topweight Bopedro finished eighth in the mile handicap won by 20-1 shot Hafeet Alain under Saffie Osborne, who has now won on five of her last eight rides.

Leeds star Georginio Rutter was at Newmarket to watch Bopedro finish eighth in the mile handicap Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Bopedro was drawn on the wrong side in the 17-runner cavalry charge, after which Rutter said: "This is my first time at Newmarket and I've very much enjoyed it, although Bopedro did not win.

"It was my dream to have horses when I was younger with my father, who likes racing."

