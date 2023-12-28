Ted Walsh says Galopin Des Champs is the best Savills Chase winner he's ever seen - but there might be better still to come
- 1st8Galopin Des Champsfav6/4
- 2nd9Gerri Colombe7/4
- 3rd3Capodanno80/1
When a horse already officially rated the best in training reduces to a procession a race billed as a heavyweight showdown between an array of staying chasing's most exalted stars it's hardly surprising that we began to speak in definitive terms once our jaws came up off the floor.
Commentator Richard Pugh posed the question first on RTE television, just after Paul Townend had guided Galopin Des Champs to an x-rated evisceration of Gerri Colombe. "Is that one of the best chasing performances we've ever seen at Leopardstown," Pugh wondered after a Savills Chase to savour.
Barry Geraghty was minded to exercise some caution, although you could see where this was heading. "Against a quality field you would think so, but time will tell. Definitely on the day, we wouldn't have expected to see one winning by 12 or 15 lengths."
Published on 28 December 2023
Last updated 18:45, 28 December 2023
