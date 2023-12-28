Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:25 Leopardstown
premium

Ted Walsh says Galopin Des Champs is the best Savills Chase winner he's ever seen - but there might be better still to come

Galopin Des Champs: a stunning winner of the Savills Chase
Galopin Des Champs: a stunning winner of the Savills ChaseCredit: Patrick McCann
Play8 ran
14:25 Leopardstown3m ½f Chase, Grade 1
Distance: 3m ½fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Galopin Des Champs
    fav6/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Gerri Colombe
    7/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Capodanno
    80/1

When a horse already officially rated the best in training reduces to a procession a race billed as a heavyweight showdown between an array of staying chasing's most exalted stars it's hardly surprising that we began to speak in definitive terms once our jaws came up off the floor.

Commentator Richard Pugh posed the question first on RTE television, just after Paul Townend had guided Galopin Des Champs to an x-rated evisceration of Gerri Colombe. "Is that one of the best chasing performances we've ever seen at Leopardstown," Pugh wondered after a Savills Chase to savour.

Barry Geraghty was minded to exercise some caution, although you could see where this was heading. "Against a quality field you would think so, but time will tell. Definitely on the day, we wouldn't have expected to see one winning by 12 or 15 lengths."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor

Published on 28 December 2023inReports

Last updated 18:45, 28 December 2023

icon
14:25 LeopardstownPlay
Savills Chase (Grade 1)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Galopin Des Champs
    fav6/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Gerri Colombe
    7/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Capodanno
    80/1
more inReports
more inReports