'Something special' - veteran Paddy's Poem lands emotional victory for owner-breeder

Evergreen veteran Paddy's Poem ended a winless spell of more than two years with an emotional success for owner-breeder Tracy Brown in the 2m3½f handicap chase.

Last successful in March 2021 and on the verge of being retired last year, the 12-year-old scored by three-quarters of a length under James Davies for trainer Nick Gifford.

He took connections to the 2021 Cheltenham Festival and Brown was delighted her star had got his head back in front.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, she said: "Honestly, he's like a child at home. He's our favourite and I love him. There's something special about him as he came out of the smallest dam. She was tiny and look at the size of him. He's named after my father, who sadly died.

"Last year he was for retiring, but he loves it so much and we gave him one last chance, then he does that. I don't know what we do after this."

Quickfire double

Gold Clermont made it back-to-back wins over course and distance in the space of eight days with a wide-margin success in the 3m1½f handicap chase under Caoilin Quinn.

It was the first leg of a double for Quinn and trainer Andy Irvine, who followed up in the 2m handicap hurdle with Brown Bullet.

More for Moore

Gerico Ville continued Jamie Moore's fine season at the track with victory in the 3m1f novice handicap hurdle, which took the rider's strike-rate here to 24 per cent.

