'Someone obviously knows a lot more than me!' - 13-2 shot backed in from 33-1 notches first success after big gamble

Eagle Of The Glen landed a big gamble and made the 500-mile round trip worthwhile for Stuart Edmunds when notching a first success in the 2m junior hurdle.

Beaten a total of 44 lengths in his two hurdle starts, the four-year-old was as big as 33-1 in the morning but returned at 13-2 to the surprise of his trainer.

"It wasn't my money – someone obviously knows a lot more than me!" Edmunds said.

Prominent throughout, Eagle Of The Glen got the better of long-time leader Tintintin in a sustained duel on the run-in, winning by half a length under Charlie Hammond to take the trainer's record at the track to 2-3.

"He did battle on well and to be honest it's a bit of a surprise. I didn't know if he'd cope with the softer ground but he's proved me completely wrong," Edmunds said.

"He's a nice horse. We bought him as a yearling for a couple of grand just for a bit of fun and he's done that well.

"We don't come here very often. We came last year and had a winner and we've come back this time and done the same – we like the place! It's a nice track and they're all very friendly and look after you well."

Just like buses

Jake Coulson ended a 326-day wait for a winner at Stratford on Sunday and just over 24 hours later he was back in the winner's enclosure when Gibberwell landed the 3m handicap chase under Philip Armson.

Course specialist

Bingoo's victory under Charlotte Jones in the 2m novice hurdle took his record at the track to a perfect four for Jimmy Moffatt.

