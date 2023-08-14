Smart prospect King Lear impresses George Boughey with maiden success on second start

King Lear turned in an impressive performance to land the 1m½f maiden stakes for George Boughey and James Doyle.

Having shown his inexperience when fourth on debut in a strong race at Newmarket last month, the son of Galileo looked very straightforward when stretching clear for a four-length success.

Boughey said: “He was very good today. He ran better than we thought he would on debut and we hoped he would step forward from that run.

“He's out of a very good mare who got better with age so I would like to think he will be better again as a four-year-old. He'll also improve for going up to ten furlongs."

Boughey was keen to praise the patience of owner Ed Babington when asked about plans for his exciting three-year-old.

He said: “This is the type of horse I like to take through the novice system. We won’t rush him because Ed wants to keep him to race at four but there's hopefully a lot to look forward to. Ed has been extremely patient with him and hopefully he reaps the rewards in the future."

Breakthrough success

Poppy Scott rode her first winner under rules in the opening 1m2f amateur jockeys’ handicap.

Scott, who enjoyed 17 victories on the pony racing circuit, delivered the Ben Brookhouse-trained Liberated Lad with a smooth challenge to win by half a length.

