Shuwari shines to deliver first Listed success for fledgling trainer Ollie Sangster

Ollie Sangster is dreaming of Guineas glory after Shuwari handed the fledgling trainer his first Listed success in the Star Stakes.

The grandson of legendary owner-breeder Robert Sangster claimed his first victory in April and had just six winners to his name before this success.

Shuwari battled on well under Oisin Murphy to claim the 7f contest by half a length, a victory that left Sangster mulling over Group 1 targets for the promising filly.

He said: "I was really on the fence about running after seeing the weather report, but we thought we'd take our chance. Oisin was thrilled. He said it was probably not her ideal ground, but she was very tenacious and hopefully we might have some nice races for her later in the year.

"We'll think about the Rockfel and maybe the Fillies' Mile, but obviously that's ambitious. She has a great attitude and is very straightforward to train – she's my top two-year-old at the moment.

"We can dream of the Guineas as I suspect there's a bit of stamina in there, and her speed just comes from class."

Sangster, who has 27 horses in training at the historic Manton House Stables in Wiltshire, added: "We're really lucky to have a horse like Shuwari in the yard as my expectations were fairly limited coming into the season. I'm delighted, as we don't have tons of horses and have a small team who work really hard. This result is great for a big team, let alone a small one."

Murphy said of Shuwari: "She has a very good attitude and got away with the ground. She will really improve for going over a mile. I'm delighted for Ollie, he's a good friend and he's doing a great job – he works very hard."

Crown sparkles

Arabian Crown looks an exciting prospect for Charlie Appleby after the Godolphin colt flourished in the testing conditions to land the 7f maiden on his second start.

The race has been won by subsequent Group winners for the past four years, including 2,000 Guineas winner Kameko in 2019 and Sussex Stakes hope Nostrum last year.

Assistant trainer Alex Merriam said: "He's stepped forward nicely from his first run and it's good for him to get his head in front. He handled the ground and I've just spoken to Charlie, who mentioned stepping him up to Listed level over a mile at Haydock next."

William Buick and Arabian Crown win the 7f maiden at Sandown Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Sayf cracks it

The well-bred Sayf Al Dawla, by Frankel out of star mare Attraction, produced a sparkling performance to land the 1m2f handicap on his return from a mammoth 632-day absence for trainer Peter Chapple-Hyam.

Making his debut for new owners The Rogues Gallery, the five-year-old led inside the final furlong under Robert Havlin before beating Wind Your Neck In by a length.

Havlin said: "He was a little bit keen early on, but they went a nice gallop and when I looked around at the two-furlong pole I was the only one on the bridle. I think these guys [owners] will definitely have some fun with him."

