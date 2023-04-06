'She’s strong and she doesn’t stop trying' - high praise for Emma Smith-Chaston after Dillarchie win

Trainer Jo Foster had nothing but admiration for Emma Smith-Chaston after the conditional steered Dillarchie to success in the 3m handicap hurdle.

Smith-Chaston is enjoying a career-best season with 25 winners and four of her victories have come for Foster after Dillarchie edged out Grand Du Nord in a close finish.

Foster said: “Emma has a great track record for us this season – she’s getting all our winners. The last time she rode for us she had a photo finish on Ballynagran and she’s never been beaten in them this year.

“You can see why because she’s strong and she doesn’t stop trying. We’re two females who both try hard – what a combination to have.”

Although Dillarchie last won on her debut in March 2021, Foster believes the six-year-old mare had been unlucky not to get on the board in nine subsequent starts.

Foster said: “She has deserved that for a while. The two times we took her to Hexham she came up against a well-handicapped horse in Johnson’s Blue.

“She’s very genuine and those are the easier ones to train; the ones who want to do it and try hard. What she possibly lacks in speed she makes up for in heart.”

Red-hot form

Resplendent Grey made a winning start over hurdles in the 2m maiden event as Olly Murphy’s rich vein of form continued with a double.

The trainer made it five wins this month, and 76 for the season, when First Class Return landed the 2m3½f selling hurdle, winning for the first time in two years.

