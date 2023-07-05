'She's quirky but she can gallop' - She's A Gambler impresses again for juvenile master Richard Fahey

Quirkiness did not stop speedy two-year-old The Platinum Queen from landing the Prix de l'Abbaye last season and Richard Fahey hopes that it will not hinder She's A Gambler's progress either.

The keen-going filly bolted slightly on the way to the start for division one of the 6f novice under Oisin Orr yet that did not prevent her going on to defy a 7lb penalty for last month's Wetherby debut success and make it two from two.

"Oisin couldn't get his feet in the irons and she got away from him for a couple of furlongs," the trainer said.

"She's just a little bit quirky, The Platinum Queen was the same. But she can gallop and I think she's a black-type filly."

Fahey has won 13 juvenile races this year and said: "I'm very pleased with the two-year-olds, they're progressing and we've still got plenty of nice ones to run."

Malc is set for a step up in trip after his 66-1 second in the 5f Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"He worked this morning and we were very pleased with him," the trainer said. "The July Stakes and the Prix Robert Papin are options for him, six furlongs will suit him well."

Money well spent

Zaman Jemil was one that got away for Jaber Abdullah. The three-year-old was sold by the owner at Tattersalls in May but bought back to stay in Roger and Harry Charlton's yard and rewarded the trainers' faith by collecting the feature £18,000 6f handicap under Richard Kingscote.

"That was a very nice performance," Roger Charlton said. "We only bought him in May for 26,000gns – I told the owner not to sell him but there you are.

"He ran well at Windsor first time and he's a nice little horse, I'm very pleased. It was a good effort today, there were some hard old professional sprinters in that field and he won well."

Kingscote said: "He'd obviously come on for his run at Windsor and he found plenty for pressure."

Zaman Jemil is entered in the Stewards' Cup and Charlton said: "I don't know what we'll do now – he could go to the July sales and make a profit or possibly run in the consolation race at Goodwood."

Fine and Dandys

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero enjoyed a third winner of the year from their newly expanded Flat team and made it two from two at Thirsk when Dandys Derriere took division one of the 6f handicap under Ali Rawlinson.

Oliver Greenall: joint-trainer of Dandys Derriere Credit: John Grossick

"We've increased the Flat string and everyone's enjoying it," said assistant trainer Colin Gorman. "We needed a winner and we've got one so we'll roll from there. We've got some nice Flat horses out over the next couple of days."

But the Cheshire yard, which had a Cheltenham Festival winner with Iroko in March, has also strengthened its string of jumpers and Gorman said: "Our team has increased massively, we're up to over 100 horses for the jumps season, compared to 70 or 80 before. So every pair of hands is needed!"

