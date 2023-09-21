'She's done really well physically' - black type beckons as Unequal Love is dominant in feature sprint

Unequal Love took her record to four wins from six starts and set up a tilt at black-type company by taking the feature 6f handicap.

Cheveley Park's filly was sent off the 2-1 favourite despite disappointing at York last time, when she pulled too hard and put that effort behind her in style, coming with a storming late run to take victory under Tom Marquand for William Haggas.

The three-year-old got the better of the Westerberg-owned Minnetonka by a length and a quarter with Hello Queen a nose behind in third, and her rider believes the step back to sprinting at this undulating track worked in her favour.

Marquand told Racing TV: "Coming back down to this trip was probably a help, so did reverting back to the tactics that had worked well before in just taking a couple of steps backwards out of the gates to give her a chance to fill up.

"She's done really well physically from what's not been an overly long break since York, but she's grown a bit and done well on a track that was different from anything she'd faced before.

"You'd certainly like to think black type will be in her line of sight now."

Likeable Legend

Consistency was rewarded in the 1m4f handicap as the well-positioned Roaring Legend won his second race under Daniel Muscutt for James Ferguson.

From his previous nine starts he had finished second six times and third once, but this time he prevailed by a neck from Animato.

