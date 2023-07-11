'She's a little warrior' - Gavin Cromwell strikes with first track runner as Dha Leath lands Pipalong Stakes

Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell struck with his first runner at the track when Dha Leath battled to success in the Listed Pipalong Stakes.

Settled towards the rear of the field by PJ McDonald, the five-year-old weaved her way through her rivals in the closing stages to score by a length. It was her first Pattern-level success.

"She's a little warrior," McDonald told Racing TV. "She's not very big and Gavin wanted a bit more rain for her and the draw was tough. I thought we'd have to be brave on her, but as soon as she got one gap, she took them all and flew home.

"I knew when the pace wasn't quick early we'd have to go and attack the front, but I hoped we wouldn't get there too late. I got a bit of room on the bend and I had a willing partner under me. She's done her job now."

The jockey and Cromwell were out of luck when Earls finished third behind Kitai in the following 6f handicap.

Happy hunting ground

Mick and David Easterby made it three wins from their last five runners at the track with Keep Warm's victory in the opening 6f nursery.

Having enjoyed a double at the course's last meeting, the trainers were back in the winner's enclosure with the juvenile's convincing success.

Strong form

William Haggas took his strike-rate in the last fortnight to 32 per cent with the odds-on victory of Star Ahoy in the 1m2f maiden.

