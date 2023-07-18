'She'll win a ton of races' - bargain-buy On Borrowed Time proving money well spent for Ollie Pears

The €2,000 spent to get On Borrowed Time was made to look a bargain as she took her record to two wins from three starts with victory in the 7½f handicap.

A winner on her debut in a Redcar seller last month, the Ollie Pears-trained juvenile ruined her chances when slow to start at Chester last time, but she left that firmly behind her here when staying on strongly under Cam Hardie to win by three-quarters of a length.

"Our two-year-olds are doing great," said Pears. "She was only a cheapy and she's won two now already. This filly was only €2,000 and I bought her privately. You're going to buy plenty who don't work out, but now and again you'll get one like her.

"She won in my colours the first time and Nick [Bradley, part-owner] was straight on the phone and he bought half of her.

"She's tough and will win a ton of races. It was not a great contest, but she tries really hard. She'll stay well and I could see her being a fun horse going up towards a mile and a quarter.

"I've got a bit taste of a taste for hurdling right now and I think she could make quite a good juvenile hurdler as well, so she's got plenty of options."

Pears doubled up when Golden Gal came home well under Harry Russell to land division one of the 5f handicap.

Thunder flies

Graceful Thunder, who finished in midfield in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot after winning on her debut at Sandown, was far too quick for her rivals in the 5f fillies' novice.

The Amo Racing-owned daughter of Havana Grey led from start to finish under Kevin Stott to score by a length at 4-7.

