'She'll probably have the prize-money spent already!' - delight as Cracking Destiny lands valuable pot for trainer's wife

Ewan Whillans was overjoyed as Cracking Destiny landed a valuable pot in taking the feature Prince Philip Perpetual Challenge Trophy Handicap Chase.

The ten-year-old, who is owned by Whillans' wife Louise and was the very first winner of the trainer's career, was held up in rear before being produced to lead at the last under Craig Nichol and pulling nearly five lengths clear.

"It's unbelievable," Whillans told Racing TV. "I thought he'd run well but I didn't think he had that in him. Craig said they went quick early on and it played to his strengths, as he sits off the pace and needs them to go fast over two miles."

Whillans added: "He was my first winner as well. He's literally like a family pet. He got gifted to us by Tony Williams and I gave him to my wife. He had his first run for her in May and I don't think he's been out of the first four since. She'll probably have the prize-money spent already!

"My son rides him back from the gallops, my daughter was picking his feet up last night in from the field, he's been great for getting the family involved in everything, so I'm over the moon. All my time in racing I've never had a horse nicer natured. He'll stay with us for life when he retires."

Super Shirocco

Dr Shirocco was Sandy Forster's last runner more than four months ago, but he continued where he left off when recording back-to-back wins under Henry Brooke in the 2m4½f handicap chase.

Brooke was completing a 152-1 double having guided the Adrian Keatley-trained Belle Of Annandale to victory in the 1m7½f novice hurdle earlier on the card.

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, out now and packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Our brilliant 72-page supplement, including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more, is available to order from the Racing Post shop here .