'She did everything nicely' - Bay Bridge's half-sister Stormy Sea powers clear to break maiden

Stormy Sea, the younger half-sister of Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge, broke her maiden in impressive style for Sir Michael Stoute.

Like her Group 1-winning sibling, who runs in Sunday's Prix Ganay, Stormy Sea represents owner-breeder James Wigan and looked an exciting type herself when powering clear of Lmay in the 1m fillies' novice stakes under Richard Kingscote.

Stormy Sea, who finished second on her debut on the all-weather at Kempton in November, was having her first run since wind surgery.

"It was smooth and worked out well," Kingscote told Racing TV. "She showed in her only race last season that she'd be up to winning something like that and she did everything nicely. I was pleased with the way she galloped out.

"I don't have a clue what Sir Michael will do but the horses are in fine order and it's nice to be a part of it."

Winning debut

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Gregory was another well-bred winner on the day, as the daughter of Group 2 winner Gretchen landed the 1m3½f novice stakes stylishly on her debut. She picked up nicely under Robert Havlin to beat last-time-out winner Knockbrex.

Rainbow shines

Rainbow Fire took his record to 2-3 since joining Marco Botti when landing the feature 7f handicap.

The five-year-old won at Newbury on his first start for the yard and finished second at Kempton last time but won well by a length and a half.

