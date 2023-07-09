Sensational Sparks Fly records sixth win in a row - and connections think there's more to come

Sparks Fly made it six victories in a row in determined fashion on Sunday and connections believe "the sky is the limit" as she closes in on becoming the winningmost horse in Britain and Ireland this year.

Her length-and-three-quarter success under Laura Pearson equalled the seasonal tally set by the Gary Moore-trained Sausalito and Dubai Jeanius, trained by Michael Herrington.

David Lowe's mare, who is trained by Dave Loughnane, started her sequence off a mark of 59 at Windsor in April and was winning here off 34lb higher. Her streak includes a hat-trick at Windsor and success at Thirsk and Chester.

Pearson, on board for the fourth consecutive win, told Racing TV: "Every time I ride her she seems to be coming on mentally and physically. The sky's the limit.

"I remember when I rode her at Wolverhampton on her first go [in a handicap] and she wasn't quite there on the all-weather, but she's really bounced on the turf.

"She likes the softer ground, she prefers to be swimming more than running. There's definitely more to come – I'd say she's holding a lot more under her belly."

Goldie treble

Jim Goldie enjoyed a 380-1 treble across the card. It got under way when One Last Hug gave jockey Lucy Harper a first winner in the 5f amateurs' handicap before Banner Road won the 1m classified stakes and Braes Of Doune took the 1m2f handicap.

