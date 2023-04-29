Sandown delivers a day to remember for so many - but none more than Christian Williams

The outcome was the same as one week earlier but Christian Williams was different. Following victory in Scotland's greatest race, he had at first been too emotional to talk. Speaking in Sandown's winner's enclosure, Williams was, by his own account, somewhat more composed. It was at Ayr that he let it all out. Kitty's Light, the little wonder that he is, kept a bit back.

The situation facing Williams' five-year-old daughter Betsy remains no less serious but the horses – and this horse in particular – have helped. In storming up Sandown's hill under Jack Tudor to the sound of a rousing ovation, Kitty's Light delighted punters and secured himself a special place in jumping history. More important than anything was what it meant and will mean to a little girl and her family.

So many people will remember this sunny Saturday for different reasons. It was the day Paul Nicholls, Brian Hughes and Luca Morgan walked on to a stage and collected championship trophies. There will be those who came here just for the chance to marvel at Constitution Hill, whose trainer, Nicky Henderson, will reflect on an important Grade 1 success for Jonbon. For Tom O'Brien, it was the day he bowed out, head held high, injuries mended.