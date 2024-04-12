Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
10:00 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
10:00 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

Ruby Walsh fires a stinging broadside and then gets it absolutely right about Jonbon

Ruby Walsh:
Ruby Walsh: caused eyebrows to be raised during a lunch at Aintree on FridayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Perhaps surprisingly for a day that featured four Grade 1 races and a humdinger over the big green fences, we begin this dispatch at the Chairman's Lunch, hosted by Nicholas Wrigley in a hospitality pavilion situated near the Randox Grand National start. Forgive me for the indulgence – it's worth it.

Among those attending the event were many of the great and the good, plus a moderately acceptable Racing Post journalist, one whose ears pricked up midway through the tipping chat between Rishi Persad and Ruby Walsh. It would be surprising if there was an ear in the room that didn't prick up when Walsh hit his stride. A few listeners linked to British and Irish racecourses might even have clenched their bottom cheeks.

It was when Persad asked Walsh to assess the TrustATrader Top Novices' Hurdle that things became interesting. Before giving his views on the contest's likely outcome, Walsh offered thoughts about what he'd seen – and crucially not seen – in television coverage of last month's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 12 April 2024inReports

Last updated 19:37, 12 April 2024

iconCopy
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers