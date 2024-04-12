Ruby Walsh fires a stinging broadside and then gets it absolutely right about Jonbon

Perhaps surprisingly for a day that featured four Grade 1 races and a humdinger over the big green fences, we begin this dispatch at the Chairman's Lunch, hosted by Nicholas Wrigley in a hospitality pavilion situated near the Randox Grand National start. Forgive me for the indulgence – it's worth it.

Among those attending the event were many of the great and the good, plus a moderately acceptable Racing Post journalist, one whose ears pricked up midway through the tipping chat between Rishi Persad and Ruby Walsh. It would be surprising if there was an ear in the room that didn't prick up when Walsh hit his stride. A few listeners linked to British and Irish racecourses might even have clenched their bottom cheeks.

It was when Persad asked Walsh to assess the TrustATrader Top Novices' Hurdle that things became interesting. Before giving his views on the contest's likely outcome, Walsh offered thoughts about what he'd seen – and crucially not seen – in television coverage of last month's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.