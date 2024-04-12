Ruby Walsh fires a stinging broadside and then gets it absolutely right about Jonbon
Perhaps surprisingly for a day that featured four Grade 1 races and a humdinger over the big green fences, we begin this dispatch at the Chairman's Lunch, hosted by Nicholas Wrigley in a hospitality pavilion situated near the Randox Grand National start. Forgive me for the indulgence – it's worth it.
Among those attending the event were many of the great and the good, plus a moderately acceptable Racing Post journalist, one whose ears pricked up midway through the tipping chat between Rishi Persad and Ruby Walsh. It would be surprising if there was an ear in the room that didn't prick up when Walsh hit his stride. A few listeners linked to British and Irish racecourses might even have clenched their bottom cheeks.
It was when Persad asked Walsh to assess the TrustATrader Top Novices' Hurdle that things became interesting. Before giving his views on the contest's likely outcome, Walsh offered thoughts about what he'd seen – and crucially not seen – in television coverage of last month's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 12 April 2024inReports
Last updated 19:37, 12 April 2024
- Aintree: 'This is the best' - joy for Ciaran Gethings as rider lands Topham barnstormer on Arizona Cardinal
- Fakenham: 'They're like London buses' - Harriet Dickin records fourth winner in two weeks as Yalla Habibi continues yard form
- 'I wouldn't think that's far off a career best' - Dan Skelton thrilled with Protektorat following his Melling third
- Melling Chase: Grade 1 treble for JP McManus as 'true champion' Jonbon proves his stamina in day two feature
- Top Novices' Hurdle: Mystical Power delights JP McManus and Rich Ricci by confirming Supreme form with thrilling win over Firefox
- Grey Horses running in the Grand National 2024: Odds + £30 in Free Bets
- Paddy Power Grand National each-way offer: Get £5 in free bets for the Grand National festival + six each-way places
- Kitty's Light Odds at the 2024 Grand National + Get £30 in Free Bets with bet365
- Coral Grand National Extra Places Offer: Get Six Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National
- Ladbrokes Grand National Betting Offer: Get Five Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National
- Aintree: 'This is the best' - joy for Ciaran Gethings as rider lands Topham barnstormer on Arizona Cardinal
- Fakenham: 'They're like London buses' - Harriet Dickin records fourth winner in two weeks as Yalla Habibi continues yard form
- 'I wouldn't think that's far off a career best' - Dan Skelton thrilled with Protektorat following his Melling third
- Melling Chase: Grade 1 treble for JP McManus as 'true champion' Jonbon proves his stamina in day two feature
- Top Novices' Hurdle: Mystical Power delights JP McManus and Rich Ricci by confirming Supreme form with thrilling win over Firefox
- Grey Horses running in the Grand National 2024: Odds + £30 in Free Bets
- Paddy Power Grand National each-way offer: Get £5 in free bets for the Grand National festival + six each-way places
- Kitty's Light Odds at the 2024 Grand National + Get £30 in Free Bets with bet365
- Coral Grand National Extra Places Offer: Get Six Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National
- Ladbrokes Grand National Betting Offer: Get Five Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National