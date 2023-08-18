Rowan Scott repays the faith and shows his class on Town Moor again with double

Rowan Scott is not a bad jockey to follow here and he rewarded those who kept faith after a 26-race losing run at the course with a double on Invisible Friend and Squealer.

Those victories mean he shows a £49.25 profit to a £1 level stake in the last five seasons at Doncaster, where he won the Flying Childers on Ubettabelieveit in 2020, and included a decisive two-and-a-half-length success on Squealer in the feature 5f handicap.

"I didn't quite think he'd pick up like he did," Scott said of the winner. "He hit a little bit of a flat spot then he picked up very well in the end.

"He's got an electric turn of foot when you can get him to switch off. He's been a bit unlucky a few times but now he's got his head in front I think he'll grow in confidence. He's a nice sprinter going forward."

Doyle delight

Hollie Doyle is looking forward to returning to Yorkshire next week after taking the novice event on Purple Love, just holding off Vultar by a nose.

"That was a bit too close for comfort," she said. "I didn't know if she'd won, I always prepare myself for the worst and hope for the best but thankfully it was in my favour."

Looking ahead to the Ebor meeting, she said: "I'm really looking forward to York and I've got my flagbearers in Bradsell and Nashwa.

"I think Bradsell has been a little bit underestimated. He won at York on his debut so hopefully he'll take to the track well.

"It's a tough race for Nashwa in the Juddmonte but she deserves to take her chance and fingers crossed she'll run a big race."

