Roman Dragon roars towards historic Chester record with emotional victory

Roman Dragon notched up his fourth victory at Chester and kept his course-loving connections dreaming he could become the winningmost horse at the oldest racecourse in the country.

The record is the aspiration of his part-owner Nick Hughes, who named the horse after his beloved Wrexham, and success in the 6f handicap brings the Hugo Palmer-trained sprinter two off the modern-day record of six set by Powerallied and Gabrial The Tiger.

An emotional Hughes, whose sunglasses hid his tears, had taken a break from ownership when he was short of money, but Roman Dragon – who he parts-owns with breeder and football legend Michael Owen – was the first horse he got back into the sport with.

Hughes told Sky Sports Racing: "I couldn't even afford a car at one stage, but Michael said to me one day we'd come back and have a horse together, and it's Roman Dragon. It's our fourth time and it's all emotional.

"My friend Jamie Roberts died at the start of the year and he was a big Wrexham fan and this horse is named after Wrexham. It's a really emotional day."

Palmer, who later sent out Princess Niyla to win the 7½f novice, added: "Nick's ambition is for Roman Dragon to become the winningmost horse around Chester and we think he needs six. We're two-thirds of the way there. I'm delighted, he won off 84 last year and 79 here so maybe we can get another before the season's out."

The win was one of two on the day for jockey Hayley Turner, who also partnered Scintillante to land the 1m4½f handicap.

Franny Norton also completed a double courtesy of Equatorial in the 7f handicap and Military Two Step in the 2m handicap.

