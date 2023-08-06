Retirement Beckons lands fourth course-and-distance victory to end barren run for Linda Perratt

Retirement Beckons continued his fine record at the track when landing a fourth course-and-distance win with a narrow success in the mile classified stakes.

The Linda Perratt-trained eight-year-old, who was last victorious at the course in June, bounced back to his best with a neck win under Paddy Mathers on his 33rd start at Ayr.

"He's such a star," said Perratt. "He was on his toes and looking well in the paddock beforehand so I knew we were in for a good run. He was in at Carlisle as well before it got cancelled, but we were always going to come here as he loves the track.

"He needed a bit of pace and Paddy gave him a peach of a ride. He's quite consistent, although I was left scratching my head with him a couple of runs ago, but he's been great for us and he's a real favourite in the yard."

Victory for Retirement Beckons ended a 35-day wait for a winner for Lanarkshire-based Perratt and was her fifth Flat success of the year.

She added: "We've hit the crossbar a few times, but it's not going too bad. We've had a few beaten by noses and whiskers, and they're knocking on the door. Hopefully we'll get the rub of the green soon."

Seven up

The Mike Smith-trained Glasses Up notched a seventh course win with a two-and-a-half length victory in the 1m2f handicap.

Impressive debut

The well-bred Francophone made a taking debut in the 7f fillies' novice for trainer Charlie Johnston. The daughter of 2018 Prix du Jockey Club winner Study Of Man made virtually all to score under Joe Fanning.

